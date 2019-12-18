Call The Midwife Christmas special 2019 date, time, cast and spoilers

Call The Midwife's Christmas special has a confirmed air date and time - here's all you need to know.

Ahead of its brand new series starting in January, Call The Midwife will be back for a Christmas special this festive period.

Call The Midwife will air a bumper 90 minute episode on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25 December) from 7PM.

A synopsis of the show reveals: "As Christmas approaches, a bout of influenza sweeps through Nonnatus House.

"When Mother Mildred declares that God is calling her to set up a branch house in the Outer Hebrides, it seems an ideal opportunity for some of the team to convalesce in the fresh Scottish air. As they recover, they will be able to help the island where there is a nursing and doctor shortage."

The teaser continues: "Much to Violet’s frustration, Fred is enlisted to drive them all. Sister Monica Joan associates the Outer Hebrides with St Eustace’s White Stag, a symbol of Christ, and is thrilled at the idea. However, she soon discovers to her annoyance that she is being left behind.

"They quickly set off on their journey where they are to stay in a freezing cold, converted church. As the team set about establishing an antenatal clinic and treating the local population, they must battle not only the weather and bleak terrain, but the suspicions of some of the islanders.

"Meanwhile, in Poplar, Reggie (Daniel Laurie) has come home for Christmas and finds a hidden present: The Guinness Book Of World Records. Inspired by the triumphs of others, Reggie decides that he too will try to break a world record."

Call The Midwife cast

Making up the cast of Call The Midwife's Christmas special and new series are

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Jennifer Kirby as Valerie Dyer

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Cliff Parisi as Frederick "Fred" Buckle

Miriam Margolyes as Mother Mildred

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Anderson

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

The new series starts in 2020 on BBC One on 5 January from 8PM.