Call The Midwife 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9

Call The Midwife is back for series 9 in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

Series 9 of Call The Midwife currently airs Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One with a set of eight episodes.

A teaser for the new series reveals: "Budgets are being cut, and hospitals reorganised. Terraced houses are being demolished, and traditional family structures torn apart.

"There are wrecking balls everywhere, and it’s up to Sister Julienne, and the midwives and medics of Nonnatus House, to help find a way out of the rubble. When they themselves come under threat, their job becomes even harder."

Set in 1965, Series 9 of Call The Midwife sees the team dealing with cases involving cancer, diptheria, dementia, fistula, and homelessness. They are faced with loneliness among the elderly, the traumas of an exhausted carer, and the defiant behaviour of a young and vulnerable prostitute.

They deliver more babies born out of wedlock, care for a couple whose beloved infant dies, and support a brave and beautiful new mother who is blind. Meanwhile the Turner’s own family comes under threat, Lucille’s romance does not run smooth, and Sister Julienne is driven to take an extraordinary step.

Call The Midwife 2020 cast

Making up the cast of Call The Midwife in series 9 are

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Jennifer Kirby as Valerie Dyer

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Cliff Parisi as Frederick "Fred" Buckle

Miriam Margolyes as Mother Mildred

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Anderson

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Call The Midwife spoilers

In episode seven tonight (Sunday, February 16), Dr Kevin McNulty (Lee Armstrong) performs an excellent forceps delivery - his final supervision under Dr Turner.

Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) congratulates Kevin on how well he is doing, but at the same time she still has her beady eye on him. Eight and a half months pregnant Yvonne (Sophie Melville) is Kevin’s next patient and sadly has troubles at home - her husband is a drunk and is abusive.

Dr Turner feels Yvonne is a patient that Kevin could give full emotional as well as medical support to.

Ahead of clinic, the team finally receive the long-awaited incubator for the maternity home with ribbon cutting and speeches to thank all those who donated. Among the many mothers at clinic is new patient Marion (Ellie Wallwork) and her husband Stewart (Dylan Llewellyn).

Marion has a rare form of retinitis pigmentosa that has left her blind. Trixie (Helen George) is on hand to assist Marion and is keen to support her as much as she can, though Marion insists on doing things herself.

Meanwhile, since SGT Woolf (Trevor Cooper) left, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) has started to struggle with the cubs. Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) suggests that he and Lucille should help Nurse Crane.

The new series of Call The Midwife series airs Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.