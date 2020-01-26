Call The Midwife 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9

Call The Midwife is back for series 9 in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

Starting this weekend, Call The Midwife returns with eight brand new episodes.

Series 9 of Call The Midwife currently airs Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

A teaser for the new series reveals: "Budgets are being cut, and hospitals reorganised. Terraced houses are being demolished, and traditional family structures torn apart.

"There are wrecking balls everywhere, and it’s up to Sister Julienne, and the midwives and medics of Nonnatus House, to help find a way out of the rubble. When they themselves come under threat, their job becomes even harder."

Set in 1965, Series 9 of Call The Midwife sees the team dealing with cases involving cancer, diptheria, dementia, fistula, and homelessness. They are faced with loneliness among the elderly, the traumas of an exhausted carer, and the defiant behaviour of a young and vulnerable prostitute.

They deliver more babies born out of wedlock, care for a couple whose beloved infant dies, and support a brave and beautiful new mother who is blind. Meanwhile the Turner’s own family comes under threat, Lucille’s romance does not run smooth, and Sister Julienne is driven to take an extraordinary step.

Call The Midwife 2020 cast

Making up the cast of Call The Midwife in series 9 are

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Jennifer Kirby as Valerie Dyer

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Cliff Parisi as Frederick "Fred" Buckle

Miriam Margolyes as Mother Mildred

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Anderson

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Call The Midwife spoilers

In episode four tonight (Sunday, January 26), Sister Julienne volunteers to put up a group of trainee doctors at Nonnatus House while they undertake the practical aspect of their obstetrics diploma.

Dr Turner and Sister Julienne hope the exercise will remind the council how vital Nonnatus House is to the community, and help remove the threat of demolition.

The young doctors - Benedict (Sam Woolf), Kevin (Lee Armstrong), Nigel (Callum Sharp) and Will (Micky Dartford) - are to stay in Lucille and Nurse Crane’s room while all the midwives cram in with Trixie and Valerie. There’s a lot of excitement about their arrival and the doctors don’t disappoint.

On his CDC rounds, Fred comes across a street marked for demolition, with one house clearly showing signs of life...

The new series of Call The Midwife series airs Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.