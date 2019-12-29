Call The Midwife 2020 start date, cast and spoilers from series 9

Call The Midwife is back for series 9 in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

Starting in January, Call The Midwife returns with eight brand new episodes.

Series 9 of Call The Midwife then begins on Sunday, 5 January from 8PM airing weekly.

A teaser for the new series reveals: "Budgets are being cut, and hospitals reorganised. Terraced houses are being demolished, and traditional family structures torn apart.

"There are wrecking balls everywhere, and it’s up to Sister Julienne, and the midwives and medics of Nonnatus House, to help find a way out of the rubble. When they themselves come under threat, their job becomes even harder."

Set in 1965, Series 9 of Call The Midwife sees the team dealing with cases involving cancer, diptheria, dementia, fistula, and homelessness. They are faced with loneliness among the elderly, the traumas of an exhausted carer, and the defiant behaviour of a young and vulnerable prostitute.

They deliver more babies born out of wedlock, care for a couple whose beloved infant dies, and support a brave and beautiful new mother who is blind. Meanwhile the Turner’s own family comes under threat, Lucille’s romance does not run smooth, and Sister Julienne is driven to take an extraordinary step.

Call The Midwife 2020 cast

Making up the cast of Call The Midwife in series 9 are

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Jennifer Kirby as Valerie Dyer

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Cliff Parisi as Frederick "Fred" Buckle

Miriam Margolyes as Mother Mildred

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Anderson

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Call The Midwife spoilers

In episode one it's January 1965 and, along with the rest of the UK, the Nonnatus House team is stunned by the death of Winston Churchill.

His State Funeral procession brings millions to the capital, causing road closures and congestion, and is avidly watched on TV by Sister Monica Joan.

While working on night duty at the maternity home, Sister Frances is delivering a baby when suddenly there’s a power outage. Fred is soon on hand to fix it, but on his way out he follows an unusual sound and finds, abandoned in a dustbin, a newborn baby.

At a run-down homeless unit, Nurse Crane meets heavily pregnant Dena (Jenny Rainsford) and her ten year-old son Terry (Jordan Nash). Determined to help them move into a proper home in time for baby's arrival, Nurse Crane manages to secure them a new council flat in one of the Tower Blocks.

Meanwhile Trixie, Lucille and Valerie enter a tights competition in the hopes of winning a year’s supply of hosiery.

The new series of Call The Midwife series then begins in 2020 on BBC One on 5 January from 8PM.