BBC One's new adaption of Dracula is on its way to TV - here's all you need to know.

From the cast to when it airs on TV, this is your guide to Dracula on BBC One in 2020.

Written by Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the new series will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy.

In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast.

Dracula start date and next episode

Dracula will start on New Year's Day, Wednesday January 1, 2020, at 9PM on BBC One.

Episodes 2 and 3 will follow over the next nights on Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3 at 9PM.

Episodes will be available to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

The show will air on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.

Dracula cast

Claes Bang leads the cast, starring in the title role Count Dracula.

He's joined by John Heffernan (Collateral, The Crown), Joanna Scanlan (Hold The Sunset, No Offence), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me, 45 Years), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials, Patrick Melrose), Lujza Richter (Phantom Thread) and series co-writer Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock) .

More confirmed cast includes Jonathan Aris (Sherlock, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Sacha Dhawan (The Boy With The Top Knot, The Great), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits, Adulting), Catherine Schell (Doctor Who, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), Youssef Kerkour (Home, Jack Ryan), and Clive Russell (Game Of Thrones, The Terror).

Also joining the new series are Lyndsey Marshal (Trauma, The League Of Gentlemen), Chanel Cresswell (The Bay, This Is England), Matthew Beard (An Education, The Imitation Game), Lydia West (Years & Years), Paul Brennen (Wild Bill, Happy Valley), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe, Beautiful People), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark, Grantchester), John McCrea (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, God’s Own Country), Phil Dunster (Humans, Save Me) and television newcomer Millicent Wong.

Dracula 2020 spoilers and first trailer

The first episode, The Rules Of The Beast, opens in 1897. English lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to meet a new client - and a legend is about to get fresh blood. This is the tale of a terrifying, maze-like castle, of undead Brides, and a vampire Count whose ambition is to conquer the new world.

In Episode 2, Blood Vessel, The Russian ship The Demeter is a perfectly ordinary vessel, but her new voyage seems different. A motley collection of remarkable passengers includes one Count Dracula. Soon the crew are locked in a life-or-death struggle to stop the vampire before he reaches England. The ship of death has a new captain...

The third and final episode is called The Dark Compass. Count Dracula has made it to England - a new world pulsing with fresh blood - and lays his plans to spread his foul vampire contagion. But why does he set his sights on the seemingly ordinary Lucy Westenra? And who on earth is left to stop him?

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...