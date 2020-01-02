Britain's Best Home Cook contestants: Meet the cooks in series 2

Britain's Best Home Cook 2020 begins tonight on BBC One and here are the contestants taking part.

The search is on for Britain’s Best Home Cook for a second series in the cookery competition judged by the queen of home cooking Mary Berry, produce expert Chris Bavin, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnet, and hosted with wit and warmth by Claudia Winkleman.

This is the ultimate immersive cooking competition with home at its heart, bringing 10 passionate home cooks from across the country together to live in a shared house while they compete for the crown.

Over the weeks they will face a comprehensive range of culinary challenges, from fabulous feasts to the nation's favourite dishes, and all things in between.

Britain's Best Home Cook contestants

Ayo - 28-year-old accountant from South London.

Elisabetta - 52-year-old NHS receptionist from London (originally Milan)

Georgia - 24-year-old professional model from South West London

Kate - 62-year-old farmer’s wife from Devon.

Katie - 33-year-old supermarket supervisor from Basildon in Essex.

Oli - 34-year-old restaurant supervisor from Nantwich in Cheshire.

Robin - 63-year-old maintenance supervisor from Bristol.

Sarah - 42-year-old Pharmaceutical Recruitment Partner from Wilmslow in Cheshire.

Sean - 37-year-old IT project manager from Warwickshire.

Suzie - 36-year-old accountant from Northern Ireland.

Each episode begins with the remaining contestants facing two challenges, starting with Mary’s Ultimate round, where the contestants produce their tried and tested food for special occasions.

Up next, it’s Chris’s incredibly difficult Rustle Up challenge - one star ingredient and one hour to create a mid-week masterpiece.

Those who haven’t impressed enough at this point will find themselves taking part in Angela’s dreaded Eliminator challenge where one cook will be sent home.

Britain's Best Home Cook airs from 8PM on Thursday on BBC One.

Episodes will be available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.