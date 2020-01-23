Best Home Cook 2020 contestants and results so far from series 2

Best Home Cook 2020 continues tonight on BBC One and here are the contestants taking part and results so far

The search is on for Britain’s Best Home Cook for a second series in the cookery competition judged by the queen of home cooking Mary Berry, produce expert Chris Bavin, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnet, and hosted with wit and warmth by Claudia Winkleman.

This is the ultimate immersive cooking competition with home at its heart, bringing 10 passionate home cooks from across the country together to live in a shared house while they compete for the crown.

Over the weeks they will face a comprehensive range of culinary challenges, from fabulous feasts to the nation's favourite dishes, and all things in between.

Britain's Best Home Cook contestants and results

Georgia May Salamat - 24-year-old professional model from South West London

Instagram username: @georgiamaysalamat

Katie Mahady - 33-year-old supermarket supervisor from Basildon in Essex.

Instagram username: @katiecooks__

Oli Mannion - 34-year-old restaurant supervisor from Nantwich in Cheshire.

Instagram username: @imtheonewhocooks

Robin W - 63-year-old maintenance supervisor from Bristol.

Instagram username: @camperthatcooks

Sarah Woods - 42-year-old Pharmaceutical Recruitment Partner from Wilmslow in Cheshire.

Instagram username: @myhomecookeduk

Suzie Arbuthnot - 36-year-old accountant from Northern Ireland.

Instagram username: @suziecookingthebooks

ELIMINATED 4th: Elisabetta Iudica - 52-year-old NHS receptionist from London (originally Milan)

Instagram username: @elisabetta.iudica

ELIMINATED 3rd: Ayo Salau - 28-year-old accountant from South London.

Instagram username: @ayo.salau

ELIMINATED 2nd: Kate Smith - 62-year-old farmer’s wife from Devon.

Instagram username: @wellbreadcakes

ELIMINATED 1st: Sean Hughes - 37-year-old IT project manager from Warwickshire.

Instagram username: @foodwithhugs

Each episode begins with the remaining contestants facing two challenges, starting with Mary’s Ultimate round, where the contestants produce their tried and tested food for special occasions.

Up next, it’s Chris’s incredibly difficult Rustle Up challenge - one star ingredient and one hour to create a mid-week masterpiece.

Those who haven’t impressed enough at this point will find themselves taking part in Angela’s dreaded Eliminator challenge where one cook will be sent home.

Britain's Best Home Cook airs at 8PM on Thursday nights on BBC One.

Episodes will be available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.