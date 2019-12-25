Top Of The Pops is once again back for 2019 with a Christmas special airing today.

It'll be the first of two festive episodes, with a New Year's show also airing, both hosted by Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo.

Each an hour long, they'll celebrate the biggest hits and hottest names in British pop and from around the world, performing exclusively.

The Christmas Day special is on today, Christmas Day (Wednesday 25 December) at 11:35AM and will celebrate all things pop.

Top Of The Pops 2019 line up - who's performing?

The acts confirmed to perform on the Top Of The Pops Christmas special today include AJ Tracey & Jorja Smith, Dermot Kennedy, Freya Ridings and Jack Savoretti.

They'll be joined by James Blunt, Jax Jones & Ella Henderson, Labrinth and Lewis Capaldi.

Rounding off the TOTP Xmas line up are Mabel, Sigala feat. Becky Hill, The Script and Tom Walker.

As well as the performances, this year's official Christmas number one single will be revealed.

Mabel said: "So excited to be performing on TOTP for the third year in a row! Such an honour to be part of such an iconic show."

The Script added: "We’ve always been big fans of TOTP so it’s always an honour and great fun to perform on it at Christmas alongside some of the biggest hits and artists of the year."

Meanwhile, the New Years special this year will be on BBC One on Monday 30 December at 4.45pm, taking a look back at the year in music.

Speaking ahead of filming the two specials, host Fearne Cotton commented: "I can’t wait to celebrate the biggest and best hits of 2019 alongside Clara this Christmas and New Year’s - it’s a brilliant way to mark the end of an amazing year for music!"

Clara Amfo agreed: "This year's TOTP festive specials are gonna be sweet ones! 2019 has been a wonderful year for pop music and I can't wait to celebrate that with Fearne, the artists and most importantly the audiences at home!"