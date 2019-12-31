Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Eve 2019, with the full schedule for today.

As we see not only the year but the decade out, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout today (Tuesday, December 31).

Films that you can catch include Shrek The Third (BBC One, 3:10PM), James Bond in Spectre (ITV, 8PM) and Mamma Mia! (Channel 5, 2:50PM).

Specials airing this evening are Dame Edna's return in new show Rules the Waves (BBC One, 9:05PM), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One, 7PM), The Last Leg (Channel 4, 9PM) and of course the New Year's fireworks (BBC One and ITV from 11:55PM)

Plus there's all the usual New Year's Drama from the soaps: EastEnders (BBC One, 7:30PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM), Corrie (ITV, 7:30PM) and Hollyoaks (Channel 4, 6:30PM).

See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Eve TV schedule below...

New Year's Eve schedule

BBC One

13.30 Paddington 2

15.10 Shrek the Third

16.35 Gangsta Granny

17.45 Pointless

18.30 BBC News and Weather

19.00 Celebrity Mastermind

19.30 EastEnders

20.05 Holby City

21.05 Dame Edna Rules the Waves

22.00 BBC News and Weather

22.20 The Graham Norton Show: New Year's Eve Show

23.25 Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live

23.55 New Year's Eve Fireworks 2019

00.10 Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live

01.00 Kevin Bridges: The Brand New Tour

ITV

12.45 The Queen (2006)

14.45 Tenable

15.50 Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

16.55 The Chase Celebrity Special

18.00 In for a Penny

19.00 Emmerdale

19.30 Coronation Street

20.00 Spectre (2015)

23.00 Alan Carr's Celebrity Re-Play 2019

23.55 Big Ben at Midnight

00.10 Uncle Buck (1989)

Channel 4

13.20 Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

15.40 Supershoppers

16.55 Robots (2005)

18.30 Hollyoaks

19.00 George Clarke's Amazing Spaces

20.00 Escape to the Chateau

21.00 The Last Leg

23.00 Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019

Channel 5

12.40 Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

14.50 Mamma Mia! (2008)

17.00 Calendar Girls (2003)

19.00 World's Strongest Man 2019

20.00 Jane McDonald & Friends

21.00 New Year's Eve (2011)

23.20 When Live News Goes Horribly Wrong