Here's what to watch on TV tonight, New Year's Eve 2019, with the full schedule for today.
As we see not only the year but the decade out, here is the line up of programmes to enjoy throughout today (Tuesday, December 31).
Films that you can catch include Shrek The Third (BBC One, 3:10PM), James Bond in Spectre (ITV, 8PM) and Mamma Mia! (Channel 5, 2:50PM).
Specials airing this evening are Dame Edna's return in new show Rules the Waves (BBC One, 9:05PM), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One, 7PM), The Last Leg (Channel 4, 9PM) and of course the New Year's fireworks (BBC One and ITV from 11:55PM)
Plus there's all the usual New Year's Drama from the soaps: EastEnders (BBC One, 7:30PM), Emmerdale (ITV, 7PM), Corrie (ITV, 7:30PM) and Hollyoaks (Channel 4, 6:30PM).
See the full BBC One, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 New Year's Eve TV schedule below...
New Year's Eve schedule
BBC One
13.30 Paddington 2
15.10 Shrek the Third
16.35 Gangsta Granny
17.45 Pointless
18.30 BBC News and Weather
19.00 Celebrity Mastermind
19.30 EastEnders
20.05 Holby City
21.05 Dame Edna Rules the Waves
22.00 BBC News and Weather
22.20 The Graham Norton Show: New Year's Eve Show
23.25 Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live
23.55 New Year's Eve Fireworks 2019
00.10 Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live
01.00 Kevin Bridges: The Brand New Tour
ITV
12.45 The Queen (2006)
14.45 Tenable
15.50 Tipping Point: Lucky Stars
16.55 The Chase Celebrity Special
18.00 In for a Penny
19.00 Emmerdale
19.30 Coronation Street
20.00 Spectre (2015)
23.00 Alan Carr's Celebrity Re-Play 2019
23.55 Big Ben at Midnight
00.10 Uncle Buck (1989)
Channel 4
13.20 Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
15.40 Supershoppers
16.55 Robots (2005)
18.30 Hollyoaks
19.00 George Clarke's Amazing Spaces
20.00 Escape to the Chateau
21.00 The Last Leg
23.00 Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019
Channel 5
12.40 Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)
14.50 Mamma Mia! (2008)
17.00 Calendar Girls (2003)
19.00 World's Strongest Man 2019
20.00 Jane McDonald & Friends
21.00 New Year's Eve (2011)
23.20 When Live News Goes Horribly Wrong