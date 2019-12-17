The MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 contestants and results so far

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 conclude this week with the finals - who are the contestants competing?

MasterChef: The Professionals started with 48 contestants, competing across four heats.

12 chefs started the week in each heat with a series of challenges leaving just 3 chefs progressing through to the next stage. The heats left a line up of 12 contestants who faced the Knockout Week. Four more were eliminated, leaving eight chefs for the semi-final rounds.

After a further four eliminations just four contestants remain for this week's final.

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 contestants and results

Here's a recap of the chefs and the results so far from the knockouts to the finals...

Yann Florio - Instagram username: @yann_florio.

Olivia Burt - Instagram username: @cheflivburt

Stu Deeley - Instagram username: @stuart_deeley

Exose - Instagram username: @chef_exose/

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Andrew

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Arbinder Singh Dugal - Instagram username: @arbinderdugal

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Freddie Innes - Instagram username: chef_freddie11

ELIMINATED IN SEMI-FINALS: Malin De Silva - Instagram username: @chefmaldesilva

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: Monty Stonehewer

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: Tom Lowe - Twitter username: @tomchef123

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: Steve Wilson - Instagram username: @chefstevenwilson

ELIMINATED IN KNOCKOUTS: James C

When is MasterChef: The Professionals next on TV?

MasterChef: The Professionals currently airs at 8PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC Two.

You can watch episodes and catch up online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Tonight (December 17) sees the first of three final rounds.

The first challenge the four chefs face in the finals is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to cook at one of the most prestigious events in the UK culinary calendar – the chef's table.

This year, the VIP guests boast an incredible 26 Michelin stars between them and include three Michelin-starred Matt Abe, two starred Sat Bains, Jun Tanaka, Nigel Haworth, James 'Jocky' Petrie, Nieves Barragan, Atul Kochhar and James Knappett.

Each chef takes charge of one of four courses. Over five intense hours, they cook the most important menu of their lives, preparing every last element of their ambitious creations to perfection.

With the title in sight, tension rises and the chefs need to pull out all the stops to convince veteran judge Gregg Wallace, revered chef Monica Galetti and Michelin-starred Marcus Wareing that they have the requisite star quality. Only one can be crowned MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2019.