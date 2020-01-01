Doctor Who 2020 cast, next episode and spoilers from Series 12

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in her TARDIS on her way back to BBC One for a thrilling 10 part series which will landed on New Year’s Day 2020.

From the cast to when the next episode is, here's all you need to know about Series 12 of Doctor Who...

The BBC tease that the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang" after opening the series with a blockbuster action packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall.

The BBC say: "Series twelve is set to be an epic action packed rollercoaster for everyone, just don’t stray too far from behind the sofa…"

Doctor Who 2020 air date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:55PM on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode airs Sunday, January 5 at 7PM on BBC One with episodes then continuing weekly on Sunday evenings.

You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

As Jodie Whittaker takes charge of the TARDIS once again, the Doctor will be joined by her friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 opens with a two-part episode, Spyfall.

Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces, so MI6 turns to the only people who can help - The Doctor and friends.

As the team travels the globe looking for answers, attacks come from all sides. Earth’s security rests on the their shoulders - but where will this planet-threatening conspiracy lead them?

In part two of the epic spy thriller, airing Sunday January 5, a terrifying plan to destroy humanity is about to reach fruition.

Can The Doctor and her friends escape multiple traps and defeat a deadly alliance?

Meanwhile, looking ahead to future episodes we can expect some familiar faces including the Judoon and the Cybermen.