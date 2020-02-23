Doctor Who 2020 cast, next episode and spoilers from Series 12

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in her TARDIS on her way back to BBC One for a thrilling 10 part series which first landed on New Year’s Day 2020.

From the cast to when the next episode is, here's all you need to know about Series 12 of Doctor Who...

The BBC tease that the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang" after opening the series with a blockbuster action packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall.

The BBC say: "Series twelve is set to be an epic action packed rollercoaster for everyone, just don’t stray too far from behind the sofa…"

Doctor Who 2020 air date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:55PM on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode airs tonight Sunday, February 23 at 7:10PM on BBC One with episodes continuing weekly on Sunday evenings.

You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

As Jodie Whittaker takes charge of the TARDIS once again, the Doctor will be joined by her friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

Guest starring in the Doctor Who cast for episode 9 this week are Julie Graham as Ravio, Patrick O’Kane as Ashad, Steve Toussaint as Feekat, Ian McElhinney, Matt Carver as Ethan and Rhiannon Clements as Bescot.

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 continues tonight, February 23, with its ninth episode, Ascension of the Cybermen set in the aftermath of the Great CyberWar.

A teaser reveals: "The Doctor and friends arrive in the far future intent on protecting the last of the human race from the deadly Cybermen. But in the face of such a relentless enemy, has the Doctor put her best friends at risk?

"What terrors lie hiding in the depths of space? And what is Ko Sharmus?"

The episode was written by Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Magnus Stone

Doctor Who airs Sunday nights on BBC One.

Watch episodes and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.