Doctor Who 2020 cast, next episode and spoilers from Series 12

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in her TARDIS on her way back to BBC One for a thrilling 10 part series which first landed on New Year’s Day 2020.

From the cast to when the next episode is, here's all you need to know about Series 12 of Doctor Who...

The BBC tease that the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang" after opening the series with a blockbuster action packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall.

The BBC say: "Series twelve is set to be an epic action packed rollercoaster for everyone, just don’t stray too far from behind the sofa…"

Doctor Who 2020 air date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:55PM on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode airs tonight Sunday, February 16 at 7:10PM on BBC One with episodes continuing weekly on Sunday evenings.

You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

As Jodie Whittaker takes charge of the TARDIS once again, the Doctor will be joined by her friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

Guest starring in the Doctor Who cast for episode 8 this week are Lewis Rainer as Percy Bysshe Shelley, Lili Miller as Mary Wollstonecraft, Maxim Baldry as Dr John Polidori, Jacob Collins-Levy as Lord Byron and Nadia Parkes as Claire Clairmont.

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 continues tonight, February 16, with its eighth episode, The Haunting Of Villa Diodati.

A teaser reveals: "'Nobody mention Frankenstein. Nobody interfere. Nobody snog Byron.' Should be easy right?

"The Doctor and gang arrive at the Villa Diodati, Lake Geneva, in 1816 - on a night that inspired Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The plan is to spend the evening soaking up the atmos in the presence of some literary greats - but the ghosts are all too real.

"And the Doctor is forced into a decision of earth-shattering proportions…"

The episode was written by Maxine Alderton and directed by Emma Sullivan.

