Doctor Who 2020 cast, next episode and spoilers from Series 12

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in her TARDIS on her way back to BBC One for a thrilling 10 part series which first landed on New Year’s Day 2020.

From the cast to when the next episode is, here's all you need to know about Series 12 of Doctor Who...

The BBC tease that the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang" after opening the series with a blockbuster action packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall.

The BBC say: "Series twelve is set to be an epic action packed rollercoaster for everyone, just don’t stray too far from behind the sofa…"

Doctor Who 2020 air date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:55PM on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode airs tonight Sunday, February 9 at 7:10PM on BBC One with episodes continuing weekly on Sunday evenings.

You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

As Jodie Whittaker takes charge of the TARDIS once again, the Doctor will be joined by her friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 continues tonight, February 9, with its seventh episode, Can You Hear Me?.

A teaser reveals: "From ancient Syria to present day Sheffield, and out into the wilds of space, something is stalking the Doctor and her friends. As Graham, Yaz and Ryan return home to see friends and family, they find themselves haunted by very different experiences.

"Who is the figure calling from beyond the stars for help, and why? And what are the fearsome Chagaskas terrorising Aleppo in 1380? To find the answers, Team Tardis embark on a mission that forces them to face their darkest fears."

Guest starring in the Doctor Who cast for episode 7 are Clare-Hope Ashitey as Rakaya, Ian Gelder as Zellin, Aruhan Galieva as Tahira, Buom Tihngang as Tibo and Bhavnisha Parmar as Sonya Khan.

Doctor Who airs Sunday nights on BBC One.

Watch episodes and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.