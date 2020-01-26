Doctor Who 2020 cast, next episode and spoilers from Series 12

Doctor Who series 12 has arrived for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The Thirteenth Doctor is in her TARDIS on her way back to BBC One for a thrilling 10 part series which first landed on New Year’s Day 2020.

From the cast to when the next episode is, here's all you need to know about Series 12 of Doctor Who...

The BBC tease that the Thirteenth Doctor is "well and truly back with a bang" after opening the series with a blockbuster action packed two-part episode entitled Spyfall.

The BBC say: "Series twelve is set to be an epic action packed rollercoaster for everyone, just don’t stray too far from behind the sofa…"

Doctor Who 2020 air date and next episode

Doctor Who series 12 started on Wednesday, January 1 at 6:55PM on BBC One with the first of ten episodes.

The next episode airs tonight Sunday, January 26 at 7:10PM on BBC One with episodes continuing weekly on Sunday evenings.

You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Doctor Who 2020 cast

As Jodie Whittaker takes charge of the TARDIS once again, the Doctor will be joined by her friends Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

The twelfth series will also welcome a host of famous faces including Stephen Fry, Sir Lenny Henry CBE, Robert Glenister, Goran Višnjić, Anjli Mohindra, Laura Fraser and Neil Stuke.

Doctor Who spoilers

Series 12 continues tonight, January 26, with its fifth episode, Fugitive of the Judoon.

A teaser reveals: "Ko Sho Blo! Trigger-happy space police the Judoon are targeting 21st-century Gloucester.

"The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham race back to Earth in order to prevent them doing too much damage to the cathedral city. But who are they looking for, and what did they do to incur the wrath of the Judoon?"

Guest starring in the Doctor Who cast for episode 5 are Jo Martin as Ruth Clayton, Judith Street as Marcia, Neil Stuke as Lee Clayton and Michael Begley as All Ears Alan.