Sticks and Stones cast and spoilers from new ITV drama

Sticks and Stones is the brand new drama airing on ITV - here's all you need to know.

From the full cast to when and where to catch it on TV, here's your full guide to Sticks and Stones...

The three-part psychological drama explores the corrosive effects of bullying. Set against the backdrop of the competitive world of middle management in a business park in Reading, Sticks and Stones centers on the personal and professional life of Thomas Benson; a hard-working father and husband.

Reliant on bonuses and winning pitches, Benson often finds himself leading the team when trying to win new business. When he freezes during a pitch the fall out is monumental.

Sticks and Stones cast

Ken Nwosu - Thomas Benson

Ben Miller - Chris Carter

Susannah Fielding - Isobel Jones

Sean Sagar - Andy Stocks

Ritu Arya - Becky Mills

Debbie Chazen - Natalie

Alexandra Roach - Jess Benson

Daisy Boo Bradford - Millie Benson

Phoebe Nicholls - Janice Lancing

Gwilym Lee - Mark Baxter

Elena Saurel - Tanya Baxter

Michael Cochrane - Clayton

Neil Pearson - Phil

How to watch Sticks and Stones

Sticks and Stones airs on ITV in three parts from Monday, December 16 at 9PM.

Episodes will air nightly on Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday December 18.

You'll be able to watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Sticks and Stones spoilers

The first episode introduces us to Thomas Benson, a Sales Associate at Clayton Office Solutions in Reading where he lives with his wife Jess, a nurse, and their young daughter, Millie, who was born deaf.

He’s good at his job and feels respected by his colleagues Andy, Isobel and Becky and his boss Chris Carter.

Thomas and the team give a pitch presentation to Janice Lancing and her team at Murray Technology but when the presentation goes badly wrong, Thomas panics and faints in front of everyone.

The team has lost a potentially large contract and with it the lucrative bonuses that would have been coming their way. The team seem to lay the blame firmly at Thomas’s door. Is it his imagination or are his colleagues now out to get him? How will Thomas react when his work life is threatened?

In the second episode tonight (December 17), Thomas, under increased pressure from the threat of redundancy and feeling undermined by his colleagues, is determined to prove himself.

However, the consequences of one night, in which he has a drink with his boss Chris Carter, tries to impress his old school friend and potential new client Mark Baxter and have a dinner with his wife and her father, only causes his life to spiral further.