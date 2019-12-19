The Big Soap Quiz 2019 is on TV TONIGHT - here's who's taking part and a first look.

The traditional face off between Coronation Street and Emmerdale will once again be hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Regular team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock will return, leading stars from the casts of their respective soaps in a head-to-head battle.

The Big Soap Quiz 2019 air date

The 2019 The Big Soap Quiz will be on TV tonight, Thursday, December 19.

The one-hour show will air at 9PM on ITV, available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

The two teams will be quizzed on the biggest events and the funniest moments in the Yorkshire Dales and on the cobbles of Weatherfield from the past 12 months.

Will it be the regulars from Rovers Return or the Woolpack who reign supreme?

On Team Corrie led by Jack P Shepherd are Alan Halsall, Alexandra 'Ali' Mardell and Sue Nicholls.

Making up Team Emmerdale alongside captain Mark Charnock are Nick Miles, Lisa Riley and Isabel Hodgins.

The Big Quiz first premiered in 2011 with a competition between Corrie and Emmerdale. Other specials followed, featuring the casts of shows including TOWIE and Benidorm.

Corrie and Emmerdale returned for a rematch in 2016 and have continued to face-off each Christmas since.

Team captains Jack P. Shepherd and Mark Charnock have been appearing since 2017.

Last year's Corrie team featured Sally Ann Matthews, Victoria Ekanoye and Jim Moir while the Emmerdale team was made up of Sandra Marvin, Tony Audenshaw and Crissy Rock.