His Dark Materials available now on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming

Series 1 of BBC drama His Dark Materials is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

Based on Philip Pullman’s acclaimed series of novels, the new TV adaption of His Dark Materials is directed by Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Miserables) and written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, This is England ’88).

The first instalment - currently airing on BBC One on Saturday - of His Dark Materials introduces Lyra, an orphan, who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined.

Meanwhile, UK licence fee payers are able to catch up online for free at the time of writing via the BBC iPlayer here.

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen in the lead role of Lyra, the young protagonist of the story who lives in Jordan College, Oxford.

Placed there at the request of her Uncle, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) she lives a sheltered life amongst the scholars and college staff while under the watchful protection of The Master (Clarke Peters) and Librarian Scholar Charles (Ian Gelder).

When the glamorous and mesmeric Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) enters Lyra’s life she embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London. Here she meets Father MacPhail (Will Keen), Lord Boreal (Ariyon Bakare) and journalist Adele Starminster (Georgina Campbell) at a glittering society party where she first hears about the sinister General Oblation Board.

Lyra is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat dwelling Gyptians - Ma Costa (Anne-Marie Duff), Farder Coram (James Cosmo), John Faa (Lucian Msamati), Raymond Van Geritt (Mat Fraser), Jack Verhoeven (Geoff Bell) and Benjamin de Ruyter (Simon Manyonda) who take her North in her quest.

Once in the North she meets charismatic aeronaut and adventurer Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) who joins them on their epic journey and who becomes one of Lyra’s closest allies.

A second series has already been commissioned.