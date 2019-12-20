Watch a first look at Michael Ball and Alfie Boe special tonight on ITV

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe appear in their own Christmas special on ITV tonight.

The duo will join forces once again for a one-off TV special, Ball & Boe: A Very Merry Christmas this evening at 9:30PM.

Two of music’s most accomplished singers, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, will exhibit both their unique blend of extraordinary talent and infectious humour, as they perform exciting new material alongside some Christmas favourites.

Taking to the stage, the iconic duo will be joined by an array of talented celebrity guests, who are sure to bring an extra sparkle to screens this festive season.

The TV special comes as the pair release brand new album Back Together, which is available now here.

You can watch a first look at the special in the clip above as Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas with Dame Shirley Bassey.

Ball & Boe: A Very Merry Christmas will air on ITV TONIGHT from 9:30PM.

Michael said of the ITV special: “It feels like Christmas has come early!

"Back together for our third TV special, this time celebrating the season of good will with some amazing guests and the best music.

"All with a sprinkling of tinsel and fairy dust. It’s the recipe for a perfect pre-Christmas snuggle...and that’s just me and Alfie!”

Alfie added "We're back together...again! We're lucky enough to be hosting another Ball & Boe ITV special, this time with a Christmas twist.

"It's going to be an evening not to be missed, so get your slippers on, warm up the mince pies and mulled wine and join us. And wait until you see our special guests!"

Ball & Boe: A Very Merry Christmas will air on ITV in December with an exact air date to be confirmed.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's show follows ITV announcing a TV special with Robbie Williams, also set to air in December.

Pictured credit: Decca Records/ITV