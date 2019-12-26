Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2019 line up, start time and date revealed

Channel 4 have confirmed the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2019 and The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade.

The two specials will air this festive period on Channel 4.

In the now traditional yearly special, Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019 will see Jimmy Carr return to celebrate the dawn of another year.

He'll put a panel of top celebrity teams to the test as he presents his big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

Taking part are Dara O'Briain, Maya Jama, Asim Chaudhry, Roisin Conaty, Richard Ayoade and Noel Fielding.

As always, Jimmy will be ably assisted by a panel of top celebrity teams and a series of superstar question setters including Mitchell Brook Primary School, Charles Dance and Jon Snow

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2019 air date has been confirmed for TONIGHT - Boxing Day, Thursday December 26, at 9PM on Channel 4.

Meanwhile, The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade will see us move into 2020.

Quizmaster Jimmy will be joined by a panel of celebrity teams primed and ready to answer questions on the goings on of the last 10 years.

Covering subjects from history and music to film, TV and science, Jimmy will offer his unique Big Fat Quiz spin on everything from the past decade.

Claudia Winkleman, Nish Kumar, Joe Lycett, Alan Carr, Stacey Solomon and Jonathan Ross compete for the Big Fat Quiz crown.

The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade will air on Thursday, January 2 at 9PM on Channel 4.

An 8 Out of Ten Cats Christmas special has also been announced for E4.

Presenter Jimmy is joined by team captains Rob Beckett and Sara Pascoe and guests Emily Atack, Ola the Comedian, Natasia Demetriou and Jamie Laing.

The 8 Out of Ten Cats Christmas special airs Sunday night, December 15 at 9PM on E4.

You'll be able to watch on E4 and Channel 4 as well as online and on catch up via the All4 player.