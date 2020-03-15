Belgravia cast and spoilers from new ITV drama

Here's all you need to know about ITV's brand new 2020 drama Belgravia.

The new six part series is written by Julian Fellowes, based on his novel of the same name, and produced by the makers of Downton Abbey.

Here's all you need to know...

Belgravia air date

Series one of Belgravia will start on Sunday, March 15 at 9PM it's been confirmed.

The season will last for six episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on ITV Hub.

Belgravia cast

The ensemble cast includes Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children) and Richard Goulding (The Windsors).

They're joined by James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther).

See the full cast and characters below...

Anne Trenchard - Tamsin Greig

James Trenchard - Philip Glenister

Oliver Trenchard - Richard Goulding

Susan Trenchard - Alice Eve

Sophia Trenchard - Emily Reid

Lady Brockenhurst - Harriet Walter

Earl Of Brockenhurst - Tom Wilkinson

Lord Bellasis - Jeremy Neumark Jones

Reverend Stephen Bellasis - James Fleet

Grace Bellasis - Diana Hardcastle

John Bellasis - Adam James

Lady Templemore - Tara Fitzgerald

Lady Maria Grey - Ella Purnell

Charles Pope - Jack Bardoe

Speer - Bronagh Gallagher

Ellis - Saskia Reeves

Turton - Paul Ritter

Jane Croft - Rebecca Callard

Jenkins - Martin Bishop

Duchess Of Richmond - Diana Kent

Duke of Richmond - Robert Portal

Duke of Wellington - Nicholas Rowe

Duchess Of Bedford - Naomi Frederick

Belgravia spoilers

Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelons of London society in the 19th Century.

When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighbourhood.

In the first episode tonight (Sunday, March 15), the Trenchard family have recently ascended to the aristocratic society of London’s Belgravia, but a decades old love affair comes back to haunt them and jeopardise the happiness of many.

Belgravia airs Sundays at 9PM on ITV from March 15.