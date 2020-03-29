Belgravia cast and spoilers from new ITV drama

Here's all you need to know about ITV's brand new 2020 drama Belgravia.
The new six part series is written by Julian Fellowes, based on his novel of the same name, and produced by the makers of Downton Abbey.
Belgravia air date
Series one of Belgravia started on Sunday, March 15 at 9PM and continues weekly.
The season will last for six episodes airing Sunday nights at 9PM on ITV.
You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on ITV Hub.
Belgravia cast
The ensemble cast includes Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children) and Richard Goulding (The Windsors).
They're joined by James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther).
Anne Trenchard - Tamsin Greig
James Trenchard - Philip Glenister
Oliver Trenchard - Richard Goulding
Susan Trenchard - Alice Eve
Sophia Trenchard - Emily Reid
Lady Brockenhurst - Harriet Walter
Earl Of Brockenhurst - Tom Wilkinson
Lord Bellasis - Jeremy Neumark Jones
Reverend Stephen Bellasis - James Fleet
Grace Bellasis - Diana Hardcastle
John Bellasis - Adam James
Lady Templemore - Tara Fitzgerald
Lady Maria Grey - Ella Purnell
Charles Pope - Jack Bardoe
Speer - Bronagh Gallagher
Ellis - Saskia Reeves
Turton - Paul Ritter
Jane Croft - Rebecca Callard
Jenkins - Martin Bishop
Duchess Of Richmond - Diana Kent
Duke of Richmond - Robert Portal
Duke of Wellington - Nicholas Rowe
Duchess Of Bedford - Naomi Frederick
Belgravia spoilers
Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelons of London society in the 19th Century.
When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighbourhood.
In the third episode tonight (Sunday, March 29), the depths of Stephen’s problems are revealed, causing John to set his manipulative sights on Charles and Caroline as a way to make money; Susan isn’t shy about exploiting the Trenchard’s new social circle.
