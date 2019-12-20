Cold Feet series nine start date confirmed for 2020

Series 2 of Cold Feet will start on ITV in 2020 with an air date now confirmed.

Written and created by Mike Bullen, Cold Feet stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete.

Returning to the cast for series nine are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning guest stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Meanwhile, new guests stars this series include Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Series 9 of Cold Feet will begin on ITV on January 13. Episodes will air at 9PM weekly.

At the end of series eight earlier this year, Jenny was dealing with her cancer treatment and with husband Pete by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead.

David was putting his life back together with the support of his friends; while Karen and Adam were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on the close knit group.

A synopsis of the new series reads: "The ninth series finds Adam and Karen juggling their burgeoning relationship with the domestic chaos of a new blended family; just as they appear to have cracked it an unexpected visitor tips the balance.

"Another person not making life any easier for them is David; he may be back on his feet but he's still very much at odds with his former best friend. Caught in the middle of their feud is a fed-up Pete, but as Jenny's cancer treatment comes to an end, normal life for the Gifford's looks set to resume.

"However, nothing's ever that simple is it? With its wry wit and truthful portrayal, Cold Feet series nine guarantees to take the audience through another emotional chapter with the nation’s favourite friends."

Cold Feet's ninth series filmed in Manchester earlier this year.

Past series of Cold Feet are available to purchase on DVD and to stream online.