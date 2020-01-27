Cold Feet 2020 cast and spoilers from series nine

Series 9 of Cold Feet continues on ITV tonight and here's all you need to know.

Series 9 of Cold Feet started on ITV on January 13. Episodes air at 9PM weekly for six weeks.

From the cast to spoilers from the new set of episodes, written and created by Mike Bullen.

Cold Feet cast

Cold Feet series 9 will once again welcome back to its main cast James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete respectively.

Returning to the cast for series nine are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning guest stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Meanwhile, new guests stars this series include Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Cold Feet spoilers

At the end of series eight last year, Jenny was dealing with her cancer treatment and with husband Pete by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead.

David was putting his life back together with the support of his friends; while Karen and Adam were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on the close knit group.

A synopsis of the new series reads: "The ninth series finds Adam and Karen juggling their burgeoning relationship with the domestic chaos of a new blended family; just as they appear to have cracked it an unexpected visitor tips the balance.

"Another person not making life any easier for them is David; he may be back on his feet but he's still very much at odds with his former best friend. Caught in the middle of their feud is a fed-up Pete, but as Jenny's cancer treatment comes to an end, normal life for the Gifford's looks set to resume.

"However, nothing's ever that simple is it? With its wry wit and truthful portrayal, Cold Feet series nine guarantees to take the audience through another emotional chapter with the nation’s favourite friends."

In episode 3 tonight (January 27), Adam reaches out to Laura but risks upsetting his family as a result. Karen and Jenny’s weekend away is hi-jacked by their mothers. Pete’s attempts to reunite the Three Amigos ends in disaster.

Cold Feet airs at 9PM on ITV on Monday nights. Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Past series of Cold Feet are available to purchase on DVD and to stream online.