Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby host a brand new entertainment show this Christmas Eve.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly will air on BBC One this festive period.

The one-off hour-long special will air on Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24 at 8PM.

An announcement from the BBC reveals that the show will see the hosts give lucky studio audience members the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

The festive special will be jam packed with incredible surprises, a gaggle of games and much more leading up to a spectacular end of show finale.

Bradley Walsh said: “Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year... and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it!

"I can’t wait to cheer up the nation with Holly at my side. Bring. It. On."

Holly Willoughby added: “This Christmas Brad and I are going to be on the telly, on a Saturday night, surprising the nation with Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes. And I couldn’t be happier!

"Christmas is without doubt my favourite time of year. Happy Christmas everyone!”.

Alongside Bradley and Holly will be a number of guests including Johannes from Strictly Come Dancing and Curtis from Love Island.

Kate Phillips Controller, Entertainment Commissioning BBC commented: “We’re thrilled to have Holly and Bradley fronting Take Off for BBC One.

"This one off special will see audience members compete for the trip of a lifetime, under the watchful eye of our fantastic, funny hosts”.

Produced by Hungry Bear Media, Take Off with Bradley and Holly airs on BBC One at 8PM on Tuesday, December 24.

You'll be able to watch the one-off episode on BBC iPlayer online as it airs or catch up later.

It has been commissioned for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment Commissioning.

The Executive Producers for Hungry Bear Media are Dan Baldwin and Kate Maddigan. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Kalpna Patel-Knight.