Love Island's Chris Hughes and his brother are set for their own BBC documentary.

The pair will explore the topic of male fertility for a one-off show on BBC Three and BBC One.

Advertisements

Me, My Brother And Our Balls will premiere online on BBC Three on September 30 and air on TV on BBC One at 9PM on October 5.

It all follows Chris appearing on live television to have a testicular examination which made a huge impact. Facebook views of the clip total over thirty-five million and continue to rise.

Chris, who rose to fame on Love Island, was aiming to raise awareness for testicular cancer and encourage men to check themselves. What he didn’t expect was the effect it would have closer to home.

Chris’s older brother Ben checked himself for the first time, found a lump and was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Prior to an operation to have his testicle removed, Ben went to freeze his sperm for potential use after the operation. It was during this process that he discovered his sample didn’t contain any sperm at all.

Advertisements

A synopsis of the upcoming documentary explains: "Ben’s cancer diagnosis has brought the fertility issue into focus for both brothers. Chris previously had a health scare due to a problem with his testicles and has subsequently undergone several operations. His last sperm test was six years ago and he is long overdue another test.

"It’s not just the Hughes brothers who are struggling with fertility issues. Studies show the sperm count of western men has more than halved in the past 40 years and is currently falling by an average of 1.4% a year. There is no definitive understanding of the reason why.

"Ben’s scare combined with the fact that both brothers are in new relationships has inspired the boys to tackle the issue head on."

Alongside Chris and Ben, the film features both brothers’ partners, including Chris’s girlfriend Jesy Nelson, whose recently appearing in her own BBC documentary, Odd One Out.

Chris said: “What started as an attempt to shed light on an issue that affects so many men turned into an incredibly personal journey for me and my family and has brought me even closer to my brother, Ben.

Advertisements

"I also learned things about male fertility that really surprised me, so hopefully people will find the documentary educational. Fertility is often a subject that guys don’t consider until it might be too late, so I’m hoping this documentary will raise awareness and help men who might be struggling with these issues.”

Me, My Brother And Our Balls will premiere on BBC Three on Wednesday, September 30 and air on TV on BBC One at 9PM on Monday, October 5