Keith Lemon and Anna Richardson to host a brand new crafting TV series for Channel 4.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft will see skilful competitors turn crafting on its head to create Prop-like, mic-drop craft of epic proportions.

Advertisements

Hosted by comedian and master crafter Keith Lemon, each episode sees innovative creatives from across the UK use their artistic talent to wow us with spectacular makes.

A teaser reads: "Filmed in a surreal factory set which has been taken over by craft, each episode features four fabulous crafters who must use their unique creative skill set, to stick, sew, hammer and craft their creations in to life."

Keith and Anna will oversee the contestants over two rounds.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft will begin on Sunday, May 10 at 8PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will then air weekly on Sunday nights.

Advertisements

The first will see the crafters having to create a bespoke item in response to a fantastical brief from factory owner Keith. Quality control craft experts, Harriet Vine MBE and Zak Khchai, will deliberate and help Keith choose the three most impressive makes with the worst one being dramatically 'recycled'.

In the second round, a celebrity guest will commission them to make the most fantastical creation of their lives before deciding which of the crafters will be declared the winner of the show.

Keith said: "I’ve always had love for making things, drawing and painting. I’m also a very good dancer. But that’s for a different show. I honestly can’t wait to get in that Fantastical World of Factory of curious craft to marvel at the mad skills of our crafters!

"In fact, I’m changing my middle name of Ian to ‘craft’! Keith Crafty Lemon! Word!’

Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4 Head of Features and Formats added: “What do you get if you cross Keith Lemon, craft, the host of Naked Attraction and a factory full of glitter? The answer is a world of pure imagination, and we can’t wait for this joyous format to burst on to screens soon!”

Advertisements

Lisa Edwards, CCO of programme makers Studio Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay commented: ‘We are hugely excited by this one of a kind format - mischievous, smart and fantastical, we can’t wait to let some of Britain's brightest crafters shine.

"With grand master crafter Keith at the helm, we are delighted to be bringing this magical world to life on Channel 4.’