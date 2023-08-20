Downton Abbey movie cast revealed for 2019 film

The Downton Abbey movie comes to ITV this weekend – here’s who’s on the cast.
The Downton Abbey movie is a continuation of the ITV series which aired its final of 52 episodes in December 2015.
The Downton Abbey film was originally released in cinemas on 13 September 2019 in the UK. It will air on ITV1 on Sunday, 20 August at 7:35PM.
The film is set two years after the events of the TV series final on New Year’s Eve, 1925. It’s now 1927 and there’s a royal visit to Downton Abbey by King George V and Queen Mary.
Downton Abbey movie cast
The 2019 Downton Abbey film cast sees many actors reprising their roles from the TV series alongside new characters.
- Oliver & Zac Barker as Young Master George Matthew Crawley
- Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham
- Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham
- Jim Carter as Charles Carson
- Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter
- Brendan Coyle as John Bates
- Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot
- Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley
- Michael C. Fox as Andrew “Andy” Parker
- Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates
- Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot
- Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert “Bertie” Pelham, 7th Marquess of Hexham
- Fifi Hart as Young Miss Sybil “Sybbie” Branson
- Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow
- Allen Leech as Tom Branson
- Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson
- Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham
- Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason
- Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore
- Douglas Reith as Richard “Dickie” Grey, Baron Merton
- Eva & Karina Samms as Young Miss Marigold Crawley
- Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham
- Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey, Baroness Merton
- David Haig as The Royal Butler
- Geraldine James as Queen Mary
- Simon Jones as King George V
- Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith
- Stephen Campbell Moore as Captain Chetwode
- Kate Phillips as Princess Mary
- Philippe Spall as The Royal Chef
- Imelda Staunton as Lady Maud Bagshaw
Watch Downton Abbey past episodes
Downton Abbey aired a total of 52 episodes over six series between 2010 and 2015. A full boxset of all episodes is available on DVD or Blu-Ray here.
The series is available to stream online via ITVX Premium, Amazon Prime Video here or download via iTunes here.
You can watch a full trailer for the Downton Abbey movie below…
