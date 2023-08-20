Downton Abbey movie cast revealed for 2019 film

The Downton Abbey movie comes to ITV this weekend – here’s who’s on the cast.

The Downton Abbey movie is a continuation of the ITV series which aired its final of 52 episodes in December 2015.

The Downton Abbey film was originally released in cinemas on 13 September 2019 in the UK. It will air on ITV1 on Sunday, 20 August at 7:35PM.

The film is set two years after the events of the TV series final on New Year’s Eve, 1925. It’s now 1927 and there’s a royal visit to Downton Abbey by King George V and Queen Mary.

Downton Abbey movie cast

The 2019 Downton Abbey film cast sees many actors reprising their roles from the TV series alongside new characters.

Oliver & Zac Barker as Young Master George Matthew Crawley

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham

Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham

Jim Carter as Charles Carson

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Michael C. Fox as Andrew “Andy” Parker

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot

Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert “Bertie” Pelham, 7th Marquess of Hexham

Fifi Hart as Young Miss Sybil “Sybbie” Branson

Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Sophie McShera as Daisy Mason

Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore

Douglas Reith as Richard “Dickie” Grey, Baron Merton

Eva & Karina Samms as Young Miss Marigold Crawley

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey, Baroness Merton

David Haig as The Royal Butler

Geraldine James as Queen Mary

Simon Jones as King George V

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith

Stephen Campbell Moore as Captain Chetwode

Kate Phillips as Princess Mary

Philippe Spall as The Royal Chef

Imelda Staunton as Lady Maud Bagshaw

Watch Downton Abbey past episodes

Downton Abbey aired a total of 52 episodes over six series between 2010 and 2015. A full boxset of all episodes is available on DVD or Blu-Ray here.

The series is available to stream online via ITVX Premium, Amazon Prime Video here or download via iTunes here.

You can watch a full trailer for the Downton Abbey movie below…

Cast data sourced under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License.