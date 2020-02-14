Rylan Clark-Neal hosts a brand new version of Ready Steady Cook on BBC One in 2020.

Rylan replaces former host Ainsley Harriott who fronted the BBC day time cookery show for a decade until it last aired in 2010.

Starting out on BBC Two, the show aired more than 1,800 episodes in all and even had a celebrity spin-off on BBC One.

Ready Steady Cook 2020 start date

Ready Steady Cook will be back for a brand new series this year, starting on Monday, March 2.

Episodes will air each weekday at 4:30PM on BBC One.

The format involves two teams of contestants each paired up with a professional chef challenged to create meals from mystery ingredients.

The BBC says the rebooted series will offer up fresh challenges to put the next generation of chefs through their culinary paces.

Chefs signed up for the series so far include Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

Each contestant comes armed with their bag of ingredients, all bought within a £10 budget. Together with their professional chef, they’ll have just 20 minutes to create delicious, surprising and inspiring dishes ready to wow the discerning studio audience.

And with further format twists along the way, from wildcard ingredients to chef timeouts, Rylan always has a surprise in store.

The revamped second challenge is even faster, as each pair has just 10 minutes to create yet more amazing dishes, this time based on audience ingredients cards. With unlikely combinations always a possibility, the pressure is on to create yet more flavour sensations.

And, in true Ready Steady tradition, the casting vote on the show’s winner will be left to the audience who’ll have their say on the best dishes, by voting with the iconic red tomato and green pepper voting cards.

Rylan said: “I’m so excited that Ready Steady Cook is finally coming back to our screens. To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege. After making the finals of Celebrity MasterChef I know how tough cooking under pressure can be.

"I’m sure that the mix of new challenges, fantastic chefs and enthusiastic cooks will be a recipe for success, maybe with the odd disaster! I can’t wait to get in the kitchen!”

The rebooted series has 20 episodes which will air on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer.