First Dates Hotel 2020: Meet tonight's singletons looking for love in Italy...

First Dates Hotel is back for 2020 with its latest series tonight - here's all you need to know.

A new six-part series is currently airing Thursday nights on Channel 4.

Fred Sirieix and the team return for a new series, as singletons from across the UK check in to the ultimate Latin love hotel deep in the Italian countryside.

This series promises to be the most romantic and sauciest yet as daters of all ages indulge their deepest desires in five-star luxury.

Watch First Dates Hotel 2020 on TV and online

The 2020 series of First Dates Hotel started on Thursday, April 30 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly at 9PM over six weeks.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player, where all past episodes are also available to watch.

First Dates Hotel spoilers

The First Dates Hotel is back for series 5 with its second episode tonight (May 7).

In this evening's episode, the summer season of love continues at the First Dates Hotel. Last time, online acquaintances Georgia and Rachael met by chance at the hotel pool and both are now on dates with male matches. But their chemistry varies, meaning one person is left with a difficult dilemma, which could result in a broken heart.

Meanwhile, Checking in for his romantic rendezvous, complete with tweed jacket and straw boater, is 24-year-old antiques dealer Alex. His date is 26-year-old opera singer Hannah.

And sparks fly when 48-year-old black-cab driver Josie meets Martin, a 54-year-old plumber, whose flirting and banter is second only to Josie's.

First Dates Hotel airs at 9PM on Channel 4 on Thursday nights.