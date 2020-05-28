First Dates Hotel 2020: Meet tonight's singletons looking for love in Italy...

First Dates Hotel is back for 2020 with its latest series tonight - here's all you need to know.

A new six-part series is currently airing Thursday nights on Channel 4.

Fred Sirieix and the team return for a new series, as singletons from across the UK check in to the ultimate Latin love hotel deep in the Italian countryside.

This series promises to be the most romantic and sauciest yet as daters of all ages indulge their deepest desires in five-star luxury.

Watch First Dates Hotel 2020 on TV and online

The 2020 series of First Dates Hotel started on Thursday, April 30 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly at 9PM over six weeks.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player, where all past episodes are also available to watch.

First Dates Hotel spoilers

The First Dates Hotel is back for series 5 with its fifth episode tonight (May 28).

In this evening's episode, the summer season of love continues at the First Dates Hotel.

Taking in the view this time is Fiona, the 62-year-old mum of Duncan James from boyband Blue. She's checked into the hotel on the recommendation of her famous son, who came to stay last season. Could ex-naval officer Eric be the man for her?

Meanwhile, James finds that his job as a chef leaves little time for romance. The 25-year-old goes on a date with Jamie, a 30-year-old touring actor who longs to find his leading man.

Elsewhere, care home manager Hayley is looking for someone to take care of her. She's come prepared with a list of questions for her date - who she hopes will be a 'viking' with plenty of confidence. Enter six-foot-four car salesman Nick, who has confidence in abundance.

First Dates Hotel airs at 9PM on Channel 4 on Thursday nights.