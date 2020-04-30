First Dates Hotel 2020: Meet tonight's singletons looking for love in Italy...

First Dates Hotel is back for 2020 with its latest series tonight - here's all you need to know.

A new six-part series is currently airing Thursday nights on Channel 4.

Fred Sirieix and the team return for a new series, as singletons from across the UK check in to the ultimate Latin love hotel deep in the Italian countryside.

This series promises to be the most romantic and sauciest yet as daters of all ages indulge their deepest desires in five-star luxury.

Watch First Dates Hotel 2020 on TV and online

The 2020 series of First Dates Hotel started on Thursday, April 30 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly at 9PM over six weeks.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player, where all past episodes are also available to watch.

First Dates Hotel spoilers

The First Dates Hotel is open for series 5 with its first episode tonight (April 30).

In this evening's episode, Clare from Cornwall's long auburn locks have earned her the nickname 'the Padstow Mermaid'. Due to a distinct lack of mermen, she's looking for a man who can dance and romance her. Her date is Dick, who runs a pasty business in Plymouth.

Septuagenarian Alexandria has led a colourful life full of extraordinary adventures that have taken her around the world. She once dined with Sean Connery and admits she'd go weak at the knees for someone just like him. Enter Geoff.

And 26-year-old estate agent Georgia has dated both men and women, but is now looking for a workman with 'a lot of pockets' to settle down with.

First Dates Hotel airs at 9PM on Channel 4 on Thursday nights.