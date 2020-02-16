The cast for BBC's TV adaption of Agatha Christie's novel The Pale Horse has been revealed.

First published in 1961, The Pale Horse will be adapted by Bafta-nominated writer Sarah Phelps for a two-part series airing Sunday nights on BBC One.

A synopsis of the show reads: "The Pale Horse follows Mark Easterbrook as he tries to uncover the mystery of a list of names found in the shoe of a dead woman. His investigation leads him to the peculiar village of Much Deeping, and The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumoured witches.

"Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives by means of the dark arts, but as the bodies mount up, Mark is certain there has to be a rational explanation."

The Pale Horse cast

Rufus Sewell (The Man In The High Castle, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, The Father), plays Mark Easterbrook and is joined by Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, Extremely Wicked and Shockingly Evil And Vile) playing Hermia, Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell) as Zachariah Osborne.

Further casting includes Sean Pertwee (Gotham, Elementary) as Detective Inspector Lejeune, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, Indian Summers) as David Ardingly, and Poppy Gilbert (Call The Midwife) as Thomasina Tuckerton, Madeleine Bowyer (Black Mirror, Britannia) as Jessie Davis and Ellen Robertson (Snowflake, Britney Soho) as Poppy.

Sarah Woodward (Queens Of Mystery, Loving Miss Hatto), Georgina Campbell (His Dark Materials, Black Mirror) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered, Vanity Fair) will also star.

Completing the cast are Rita Tushingham (Vera, A Taste Of Honey) as Bella, Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country, Bloodmoon) as Thryza Grey and Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls, Tartuffe) as Sybil Stamford who will play the trio of witches.

The Pale Horse airs Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can watch the two-part special online via the BBC iPlayer.

James Prichard, Executive Producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, says: “This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before. This is a very different story from most that my great grandmother wrote, and Sarah has taken it to new heights.

"The cast, with the likes of Rufus Sewell and Bertie Carvel, is superlative, and it should be a highly entertaining drama."

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, added: "We are thrilled that filming is now underway on The Pale Horse for BBC One. Sarah’s brilliant scripts and her unique take on the famous Agatha Christie stories have once again attracted an array of top and exciting talent."