Channel 4 has revealed an all star cast for its animation of The Tiger Who Came To Tea this Christmas.

An animated film adaption of the classic children's book will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve at 7:30PM.

The 30-minute film will bring to life the classic picture book, written by the late Judith Kerr OBE, who sadly passed away earlier in 2019.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea cast

Benedict Cumberbatch (Brexit: The Uncivil War, Sherlock, Avengers: Infinity Wars) stars as Daddy with Tamsin Greig (Tamara Drewe, Friday Night Dinner, The Guilty, Episodes) as Mummy.

David Oyelowo (Les Miserables, A United Kingdom, Nightingales) is Tiger, David Walliams (Walliams & Friend, Little Britain, Come Fly With Me) plays the Narrator and Paul Whitehouse (Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, The Fast Show) is the Milkman.

Seven-year-old newcomer Clara Ross makes her TV debut as Sophie.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea tells the delightful story of what happens when the doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea in the kitchen.

Confronted with a very unexpected guest – a big, furry, stripy tiger – they invite him inside where he proceeds to eat everything in sight before making a timely exit, just before Daddy gets home.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea Robbie Williams song

The voice cast will be joined by Robbie Williams who sings a new original song for the film.

Hey Tiger - which you can download and stream here - features Robbie's vocals with music by David Arnold and lyrics from Don Black.

Robbie said: "I’ve read [the book] possibly 150 times to my first daughter, Teddy. It was a big bonding thing, this book, with me and Ted. She loved that book. I got a real heart-warming kick out of reading a line and then letting her finish the line. Sort of marvelled at how smart she was and how much she remembered of the book. So it’ll be forever in my heart."

The Tiger Who Came To Tea will air Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) at 7:30PM on Channel 4.

You'll be able to watch the feature online and catch up on All4 Player.

It follows the channel's last festive children’s classic, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, which became Channel 4’s most watched programme of 2016 with over eight million viewers.