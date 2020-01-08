Grantchester 2020 start date and first trailer from series 5 on ITV

Grantchester will return to ITV for a fifth series in 2020 and the start date has been confirmed.

Series 4 of Grantchester concluded earlier this year, with the all past episodes now available on DVD and streaming.

The latest season starred Robson Green and Tom Brittney, who will both return for the new episodes.

Grantchester's fifth series will start on TV on Friday 10th January at 9pm on ITV.

You can watch a first look trailer from the new episodes below...

Made up of six episodes, series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) became DI Geordie Keating’s (Robson Green) new crime-fighting partner.

A teaser for Grantchester Series 5 reads: "In Cambridge in 1957, the year Prime Minister Harold Macmillan told the British people that they had ‘never had it so good’.

"For many of the residents of Grantchester, it really will feel like they’re in a delightful new Eden, but for all the talk of paradise on earth and faith-in-action, Geordie Keating knows that trouble is never far away."

Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: “We are very excited that Grantchester is returning for a fifth series.

"The audience has taken the pairing of Robson Green and Tom Brittney to their hearts and we are delighted to be able to continue the story of Geordie and Will with Masterpiece and ITV. ”

Grantchester series 5 filmed this summer in Cambridgeshire, with further casting news set to be announced in due course.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam and written by Daisy Coulam and John Jackson, Carey Andrews, Jake Riddell and Joshua St Johnston.