Rylan Clark-Neal is to front new fashion makeover show You Are What You Wear for BBC One.

Filmed in Manchester, the four-part series will offer a "modern take on the traditional makeover show."

Here's all you need to know...

You Are What You Wear start date

You Are What You Wear will begin on TV on Thursday 26 March.

Episodes will air weekly at 8PM for four weeks.

You'll be able to watch on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer.

Host Rylan Clark-Neal said: “I'm thrilled to be fronting a new series on BBC One, and can't wait to help people from all walks of life find their sense of style and be proud of what they see when they look in the mirror."

You Are What You Wear stylists

Joining Rylan are five of the UK’s most exciting stylists with very different styles and personalities, ready to uplift a diverse range of contributors seeking to reinvent their wardrobes.

Brimming with positivity and well-equipped to help anyone who enters the department store by providing simple but transformative style makeovers, the stylists who make up Rylan’s ‘style squad’ are:

Darren Kennedy, a style columnist who loves classic tailoring and can make anyone feel chic. You can find him on Instagram @darrenkennedyofficial

Joey Bevan, a fashion designer who likes to push boundaries and think outside the box. Follow him on Instagram @joeybevan

Kat Farmer, a style blogger who knows everything about the High Street. Check her on Instagram @doesmybumlook40

Lucie Clifford, a stylist who knows how to dress any shape and size; find her on Instagram @luciecliffordstylist

Nana Acheampong, a celebrity stylist who loves glamour and bling. Follow her Instagram @styledbynana

Each episode will follow four customers as they come to the store in the hope of solving a fashion dilemma or undergoing a complete transformation.

The customers are each invited into a fitting room with a giant mirror, where they are asked to look at their reflection and articulate what they see. In this emotional moment, they open up to Rylan about their insecurities and how they really feel about themselves.

Watching on from behind the scenes will be a squad of four amazing personal shoppers, all with very different styles and personalities. The stylists will react to each customer’s revelations and decide among themselves who is the best fit for each person. During the makeover, the other stylists will continue to look on, offering their opinion and other takeout.

Once their incredible style makeovers are complete, the customers return to the mirror room with Rylan to see their new look for the first time. Once again, they look at their reflections and answer the all-important question: what do they see?