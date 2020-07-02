You Are What You Wear episodes and stylists from Rylan's new fashion makeover show

Rylan Clark-Neal fronts new fashion makeover show You Are What You Wear on BBC One.

Filmed in Manchester, the four-part series offers a "modern take on the traditional makeover show."

Here's all you need to know...

You Are What You Wear episodes and how to watch online

You Are What You Wear aired for four episodes on Thursday nights on BBC One between June 11 and July 2.

Hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, you can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Episode 1

The first episode welcomes Chris, a six-foot-five personal hygiene salesman who only wears black, while five-foot-three Manny from Leeds has been wearing children’s sized clothes for years and is looking for a grown-up style with sass. We also meet PE teacher Rachel who wants to swap gym wear for glamour, while warehouse worker Karen fears her work wardrobe is creeping into her weekend.

Episode 2

Week 2 features Dawn from Cumbria who has taken to wearing her husband’s clothes, a budding Paralympian who is looking for a grown-up, wheelchair-friendly style, and a hip hop aficionado who wants an upgrade to a smarter street look. Plus, after spending half her marriage living on army bases, full-time mum and military wife Lauren says she has forgotten what fashion is.

Episode 3

Episode 3 sees an Essex pawnbroker who has put off his wedding three times because he’s lost confidence in how he looks, and a biker chick rocks up wanting a funked-up feminine look. We also meet Nini who wants her fashion mojo back after battling a brain condition, and lifelong military man Mike who wants a smart casual look that’s perfect for a single man in his sixties.

Episode 4

The last episode welcomes the husband-and-wife slimmer of the year champions who are looking for winning outfits for a glitzy gold-themed ball, while Grace is looking for a Baroness Brady-inspired wardrobe for her new high flying job. There's also Jill, a 56-year-old, young-at-heart raver who is looking for a style she can throw some serious shapes in, and Mel swaps her all-weather obsession with flip flops and leggings for a sophisticated new look with emotional results.

You Are What You Wear stylists

Joining Rylan are five of the UK’s most exciting stylists with very different styles and personalities, ready to uplift a diverse range of contributors seeking to reinvent their wardrobes.

Brimming with positivity and well-equipped to help anyone who enters the department store by providing simple but transformative style makeovers, the stylists who make up Rylan’s ‘style squad’ are:

Darren Kennedy, a style columnist who loves classic tailoring and can make anyone feel chic. You can find him on Instagram @darrenkennedyofficial

Joey Bevan, a fashion designer who likes to push boundaries and think outside the box. Follow him on Instagram @joeybevan

Kat Farmer, a style blogger who knows everything about the High Street. Check her on Instagram @doesmybumlook40

Lucie Clifford, a stylist who knows how to dress any shape and size; find her on Instagram @luciecliffordstylist

Nana Acheampong, a celebrity stylist who loves glamour and bling. Follow her Instagram @styledbynana

Each episode will follow four customers as they come to the store in the hope of solving a fashion dilemma or undergoing a complete transformation.

The customers are each invited into a fitting room with a giant mirror, where they are asked to look at their reflection and articulate what they see. In this emotional moment, they open up to Rylan about their insecurities and how they really feel about themselves.

Watching on from behind the scenes will be a squad of four amazing personal shoppers, all with very different styles and personalities. The stylists will react to each customer’s revelations and decide among themselves who is the best fit for each person. During the makeover, the other stylists will continue to look on, offering their opinion and other takeout.

Once their incredible style makeovers are complete, the customers return to the mirror room with Rylan to see their new look for the first time. Once again, they look at their reflections and answer the all-important question: what do they see?