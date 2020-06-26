Planet Earth II concert tour tickets, dates and venues announced

Tickets for Planet Earth II Live in Concert have gone on sale - here's all you need to know.

From BBC Studios and the acclaimed BBC Natural History Unit that created the incredible TV documentaries, a concert version of Planet Earth II will head out on a UK & Ireland arena tour in Spring 2020.

The live concerts will feature breathtaking, specially-selected footage shown in 4K ultra high-definition on a gigantic LED screen, as the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Freeman, play the remarkable music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea & Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music.

The arena tour will run in 2021 after being postponed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Planet Earth II tour tickets, dates and venues

Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

Fri 19th March

Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 20th March

London O2 Arena (MATINEE and EVENING)

Sun 21st March

Dublin 3Arena

Tues 23rd March

Birmingham Resort World Arena

Wed 24th March

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 26th March

Manchester Manchester Arena

Sat 27th March

A synopsis of the shows reads:

In this spectacular, audiences across the UK get to rub shoulders with our acrobatic primate cousins in the steaming jungles of Madagascar, race alongside fearsome hunting lions in the remote sandy deserts of Namibia, face stormy Antarctic seas with a family of penguins and feel the raw tension as a baby iguana tries to escape the clutches of deadly racer snakes. And they will no doubt tap their toes along with dancing grizzly bears and be swept away by the bravery of a mother snow leopard.

The Planet Earth II Live in Concert arena tour will be hosted by science and natural history TV presenter Liz Bonnin. With a masters in wild animal biology, Liz has presented over 40 primetime programmes including Blue Planet Live, Super Smart Animals, Galapagos and Horizon.

Liz said: “I am so honoured to have the role of host on the Planet Earth II Live in Concert arena tour. The TV series included some absolutely breathtaking sequences – who can ever forget the marine iguana fighting for its life as it escaped those racer snakes?

"I will be just as thrilled as the audience to relive such magnificent scenes on the giant screen, accompanied by a spectacular 80-piece orchestra – it will certainly be an experience to remember!”