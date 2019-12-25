Gavin & Stacey is returning for a one-off Christmas special for 2019 tonight and here's all you need to know.

The Bafta and multi-award-winning Gavin & Stacey will be back on BBC One this year.

Starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, supported by a cast including James Corden, Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman, the one-off show will air today, Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) at 8:30PM.

BBC has unveiled a first trailer from the special, featuring Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) struggling to prepare Christmas dinner.

Following a crash in the kitchen, Stacey (Joanna Page) and Nessa (Ruth Jones) rush as Bryn remarks: "Oh god, Stacey, will you very kindly inform everyone that dinner will be ever so slightly delayed?"

You can watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special trailer above.

Creators and writers Ruth Jones and James Corden said of the show's return: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

"We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Sharing a first look at the script on social media previously, James tweeted: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day."

Gavin & Stacey originally broadcast over three series (plus a Christmas special) from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.

The sitcom follows Gavin (Mathew Horne), an ordinary boy from Essex in England and Stacey (Joanna Page), an ordinary girl from Barry in Wales, who spoke on the phone to each other every day at work before finally meeting, falling in love and getting married.

The series went onto explore the simple love story of these two young people from different parts of the UK, and the impact their relationship had on their friends and family.

Gavin & Stacey last aired on New Year's Day 2010 to record ratings of 10.3 million viewers.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin and Stacey to BBC One this Christmas. We can’t wait to see what’s happened to everyone over the last nine years, and what’s next for one of the nation’s favourite comedy families.”