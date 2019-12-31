The BBC has announced a brand new one-off special entertainment show with Dame Edna.

Dame Edna Rules The Waves will air tonight at 9:05PM on New Year's Eve on BBC One.

The BBC tease: "Following her emotional farewell tour, Dame Edna has been enjoying luxury downtime on board her enormous yacht, sailing the seas without a care in the world.

"But now she’s back for one very special night and she’s bringing her legendary entertainment show to BBC One.

"Filmed in front of an audience, Dame Edna will host a very exclusive evening with celebrity chat, music and of course a few surprises direct from her luxury yacht, staffed by some familiar faces."

Dame Edna welcomes global superstar Sharon Osbourne, TV personality Rob Rinder, presenter Emily Atack, star of stage and screen Joe Sugg and presenter Anita Rani on board her luxury yacht, the Ocean Widow.

How will today's celebrities react to Edna’s merciless interview style?

Steering the Ocean Widow is EastEnders favourite, Captain Rudolph Walker who gives a very special performance of his 1975 hit song, Reggae Woman.

Celebrity Chef Rick Stein in on hand to make sure those on-board do not go hungry - but what else does Dame Edna have in store for him?

Plus, closing the show is an amazing performance from the legendary Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Dame Edna said: "The world needs sunshine so I am very happy to welcome you all on board. One hour on my yacht is better than a lifetime on a cruise liner."

Dame Edna Rules The Waves will air on BBC One on New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31 December from 9.05PM.

Kate Philips, Controller, Entertainment Commissioning, added: "There’s nothing like a Dame Edna and I can’t wait for this unforgettable one off special to hit our screens.

"With a whole host of celebrities bravely stepping on board to join the First Lady of Oz we’re all in for an absolute treat."

Dame Edna, the creation of Australian comedian Barry Humphries, has been making audiences laugh across the world for more than 50 years.

