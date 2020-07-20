The first series of Ghosts is back on on BBC One - here's all you need to know!

Alison and Mike, a cash-strapped young couple struggling to buy their first home, think their prayers are answered when a distant relative bequeaths them a sprawling country estate.

Advertisements

The catch? The old house is haunted by the ghosts of its former inhabitants.

The restless spirits, horrified that the new owners plan to turn the peaceful pile into a bustling hotel, make plans to oust the troublesome newcomers.

But their bungled efforts have unintended consequences…

Ghosts has six episodes, rerunning on BBC One from Monday, July 20 at 8:30PM.

Advertisements

Ghosts cast

Mathew Baynton, plays Thomas, Simon Farnaby, plays Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas, plays Fanny, Jim Howick, plays Pat, Laurence Rickard, plays Robin & Humphreys head, and Ben Willbond (BW), who plays the Captain.

The series is a Monumental Television production in association with Them There. Tom Kingsley (Pls Like, Stath Lets Flats) will direct the series, and Matthew Mulot (Dead Pixels, Agatha Raisin) will produce.

You can catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, series 2 of Ghosts started filming earlier this year.

The cast said: "We were thrilled with how warmly series one was received and can't wait to creak open the doors of Button House again and share another clutch of ghost stories."

An air date for Ghosts series 2 is to be confirmed.

More on: Ghosts TV