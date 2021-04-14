MasterChef UK application: Apply to be on the BBC One series

Applications for MasterChef UK's new series in 2022 are open now.

MasterChef's current series is airing on BBC One.

But already applications are open to be on MasterChef UK Series 18, which will air in 2022.

The MasterChef team say: "Appearing on MasterChef has been a life-changing experience for many of our contestants and a platform from which to launch a lifelong career in food. If you have always had a passion for cooking and believe you have what it takes to join our Wall of Fame then apply now."

In order to be on MasterChef 2022 you must be 18 or over by 1st of September 2021.

Remember that the main series of MasterChef is for amateur chefs and so you must also meet the following eligibility criteria:

- Do not have a NVQ or other professional catering qualification acquired within the last 10 years.

- Have never worked full time as a chef or run a food or catering business

- Have never had a main source of income from preparing and cooking fresh in a professional environment (e.g. Hotel, restaurant, cafe).

To apply for MasterChef UK 2021, click here.

Apply for MasterChef UK: The professionals

If you aren't an amateur chef, you can apply for MasterChef's spin-off series The Professionals

Series 14 will air on BBC One later this year.

To apply for MasterChef The Professionals in 2021, you need to be aged at lest 20 or over as of 1 May 2021.

In addition, you must have worked for at least two years as a chef in a professional kitchen and/or have the following minimum qualifications: NVQ LEVEL 3 706/1 and 706/2 or equivalent.

To apply for MasterChef: The professionals, click here.

MasterChef UK and MasterChef: The Professionals both air on BBC One.

