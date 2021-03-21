All Star Musicals: How to watch new ITV show online

ITV's 2021 All Star Musicals special is coming to TV this weekend - here's all you need to know.

After previous one-offs in 2017 and 2019, a third special of the celebrity musical theatre aired on Sunday, March 21.

All Star Musicals features a line up of seven famous names, all of whom will be taking to the stage to perform an iconic musical theatre number.

For the third episode, they will be aiming to impress the audience and the star panel, judging them based on their performing credentials.

Each of the celebrities will be mentored by theatre legend Elaine Paige as they prepare to embark on this once in a lifetime performance. Elaine Paige will be joined by Broadway and West End stars Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks.

The celebrities taking part wereactress Jessica Hynes, barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actor Barney Walsh, political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White.

Watch All Star Musicals online

All Star Musicals will air on TV on ITV Sunday, March 21 between 6:30PM and 8PM, hosted by John Barrowman.

You'll be able to watch the episode online and catch up after it airs via the ITV Hub here.

After each performance, the panel will award the celebrities a score and at the end of the night, these scores are combined with the studio audience vote to crown one celebrity the All Star Musicals champion.

Elaine Paige said: "All Star Musicals is a joy to be a part of, I'm so pleased to be back heading up the critics panel and mentoring our new celebrities.

"We've got the most wonderful evening of musical theatre and entertainment lined up for viewers and some very exciting surprises."

All Star Musicals airs on ITV.

