Married At First Sight is back for a new series - but where are the other couples now?

Married At First Sight sees total strangers getting married before being followed around for their first six weeks together.

At the end of the 'experiment', they have the choice of whether to stay together, get divorced or, if they've not consummated the marriage, get an annulment.

Chosen from thousands of ready applicants, individuals looking for long-term love are invited to be assessed by a panel of experts in the fields of psychology, social & evolutionary anthropology and theology.

Once matched by the experts the highly compatible couples go forward to enter into a legally-binding marriage with a complete stranger - only meeting for the very first time at their own wedding where they’ll declare ‘I do’.

Here we look at who's still together and married and who has split up over the past and current series...

Series 1 (2015)

Emma and James

Emma Rathbone, 32, Businesswoman and James Ord-Hume, 33, University Administrator decided to marry and stay together. They got divorced less than a year later.

Sam and Jack

Sam McDonald, 30, Chartered Surveyor and Jack Finn-Kelcey, 29, Security Consultant didn't even make it down the isle, deciding not to marry in the first place.

Kate and Jason

Kate Stewart, 31, Personal Trainer and Jason Knowles, 34, Financial Adviser got married but decided not to stay together. They had marriage annulled.

Series 2 (2016)

Lucie and Steven

Lucie, 27, Marketing Executive and Steven Griffiths, 30, Writer. They got married and decided to stay together, but later divorced.

Sara and Adam

Sara, 30, Personal Assistant and Adam, 32, Trainee Counsellor. They got married and decided to stay together, but later divorced.

Caroline and Adam

Caroline, 28, Operations Coordinator and Adam Donoghue, 34, Train Manager. They got married and decided to stay together, but later divorced.

Melissa and Clark

Melissa, 27, Student Nurse and Clark Sherwood, 26, Business Development Manager. They got married and decided to stay together, but later divorced.

Series 3 (2018)

Richard and Harriet

Richard, 28, Police Sergeant and Harriet, 32, Financial Director. They got married but decided not to stay together at the end of the experiment.

Ben and Stephanie

Ben Jardine, 36, Property and Stephanie, 32, Police Officer. They got married and decided to stay together, but later separated.

Wayne and Carrie

Wayne, 31, Insurance Broker and Carrie, 35, Estate Agent decided not to marry.

Series 4 (2019)

Jonathan and Steph

Jonathan, 39, property manager from Bristol and Steph, 28, nurse from Somerset. They got married but split in the final episode.

Jack and Verity

Jack, 25, IT consultant from London and Verity, 28, office manager from London. They got married but also decided to separate in the final episode.

Series 5 (2020)

Michelle and Owen

25-year-old primary school teacher Michelle and 31-year-old IT sales manager Owen are still together! Following the show, the pair decided to move in with another, with Michelle relocating north to Sheffield to live with Owen. They regularly keep fans updated on their joint Instagram account.

Shareen and David

47-year-old an events/sales manager Shareen and 56-year-old sales director David decided to split up at the end of the series. In the final episode, Shareen admitted that she didn't feel David was the one just days after they married.

Married At First Sight airs on Channel 4/E4.