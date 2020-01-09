8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown 2020 tonight's line up and how to watch online

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back for 2020 with new episodes - when does it start and who's taking part?

Jimmy Carr will be back as host with an episode full of comic conundrums, surprises and laughs aplenty.

The new series starts TONIGHT on Thursday, January 9 at 9PM on Channel 4.

In the first episode this evening, Sean Lock and Harry Hill take on Jon Richardson and Rose Matafeo, while Alex Horne and The Horne Section join Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, and maths whizz Rachel Riley looks after the numbers and letters.

In Episode 2 (on January 16), Sean Lock and Joe Wilkinson take on Jon Richardson and Kiri Pritchard-McLean in the classic words and numbers quiz. The Brett Domino Trio join Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner with Rachel Riley in charge of the letters and numbers.

In Episode 3 (on January 23), Sean Lock and Richard Ayoade take on Jon Richardson and Katherine Ryan while David O'Doherty joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner.

Line ups for further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Watch 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown online

You can catch up on all the new episodes online as well as other past series on Channel 4's All4 catchup service HERE.

8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is hosted by Jimmy Carr with regular team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

They take over Channel 4's the classic letters and numbers quiz which usually airs in the early afternoon, hosted by Nick Hewer.

They're joined by Countdown’s resident lexicographer Susie Dent who presides over Dictionary Corner with a special guest each week. Plus there is Queen of the Numbers, mathematician Rachel Riley.

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown originally started as a one-off mash up in 2012 for a special night of programmes on Channel 4. After proving a hit with viewers, there have been more than 15 series and over 100 episodes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Guests in the series over the years have included David Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Johnny Vegas, Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer, Reginald D. Hunter, Aisling Bea, David Baddiel and Alex Horne & the Horne Section.

As well as winning a huge TV audience, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown has also been nominated for four British Comedy Awards, including Best Comedy Panel Programme and Best Comedy Moment of 2014.