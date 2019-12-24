Keith & Paddy Picture Show does Gremlins all star cast of celebrities revealed

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show is back tonight on ITV with Keith and Paddy's version of Gremlins.

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show returns for a Christmas special.

Offering an affectionate and humorous tribute to some of Keith and Paddy’s favourite movies of all time, each episode sees an attempt to recreate an iconic film, with the help of an all-star celebrity cast.

In each show, there will be a mix of high-end film parodies and behind-the-scenes mock-doc footage following the pir as they endeavour to bring their recreations to life.

What could possibly go wrong…?

The Christmas Special of the comedy airing on Christmas eve tonight, Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness recreate iconic Hollywood movie Gremlins, perfect for the holiday.

Cast on the show include Zach Galligan, Kara Tointon, John Thomson, Su Pollard, Les Dennis and Arthur Bostrom.

Talking about filming the show previously, Keith said: "That was amazing! We filmed it all in one week and we actually had Zach Galligan, who’s Billy in the movie, so that was exciting. Kara Tointon’s in that one too, she’s well fit."

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, December 24 at 11:20PM ITV

The Christmas special follows a full series in 2018.

Other movies to have got the Keith and Paddy treatment include Jaws, Jurassic Park, Terminator 2 and Grease.

As for a potential further series, Paddy was already eyeing up celebrity cameos.

He said: "We’ve got enough films for another six series!

"I’d really like to get Tom Hardy on the show or Idris. Someone who’s out there making these big films. We were trying to get Jamie Winstone to get her dad (Ray) involved but it didn’t wash. I did FaceTime him when I was dressed as Sarah Connor and he said I looked stunning! I’ll take that one, thanks Ray!"