The Graham Norton Show is back tonight for 2020 on BBC One - who's on the line up and what time is it on?

As always, Graham will be joined on his sofa by a number of big stars from the worlds of music, film, sport and comedy.

So who's on the show tonight, Friday, January 10?

The Graham Norton Show line up

The Graham Norton Show's line up tonight features British actors-turned-Hollywood stars Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming who discuss appearing together on the West End stage in Samuel Beckett's tragicomedy Endgame.

Meanwhile, Actor and writer Sharon Horgan chats about starring in inspirational drama Military Wives, about a band of misfit women who form a choir on a military base, and Miriam Margolyes talks about the new series of Call the Midwife.

Craig David performs a track from his classic album Born to Do It, as he celebrates 20 years since its release.

Plus the show will feature more intrepid audience members willing to recount an anecdote from the dreaded red chair try their luck.

The Graham Norton Show start time

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight, January 10 at 10.35pm on BBC One.

As always, the show will be filmed in front of a live audience as Graham chats to his guests.

If you can't catch it live on TV, you can watch live online or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

The Graham Norton Show tickets

If you want to watch The Graham Norton Show being filmed, you can get yourself free tickets.

The show is typically filmed on Wednesday or Thursday evenings at the Television Centre, White City in West London.

Tickets can be requested from SRO Audiences.

The minimum age for the show is 18 years. Tickets are FREE but are in high demand, so are given out randomly to those who apply.

You can also apply for tickets for other shows including Pointless, Have I Got News for You and The Chase.