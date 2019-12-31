The Graham Norton Show continues tonight with its New Year's Eve special on BBC One but who's on the line up and what time is it on?

As always, Graham will be joined on his sofa by a number of big stars from the worlds of music, film, sport and comedy.

So who's on the show tonight, Tuesday, December 31?

The Graham Norton Show line up

The Graham Norton Show's line up tonight is a New Year's special and features Tom Hanks, who discusses playing beloved American children's TV presenter Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Other guests dropping by to help Graham ring in the New Year for 2020 include Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, actors Stephen Graham, Matthew Rhys and Florence Pugh, and world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

This evening's music guest is Melanie C featuring Sink the Pink, performing new single High Heels.

Plus the show will feature more surprise guests, fun with the audience, and Hogmanay Red Chair.

The Graham Norton Show start time

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight, December 31 at 10.20pm on BBC One.

As always, the show will be filmed in front of a live audience as Graham chats to his guests.

If you can't catch it live on TV, you can watch live online or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

The Graham Norton Show tickets

If you want to watch The Graham Norton Show being filmed, you can get yourself free tickets.

The show is typically filmed on Wednesday or Thursday evenings at the Television Centre, White City in West London.

Tickets can be requested from SRO Audiences.

The minimum age for the show is 18 years. Tickets are FREE but are in high demand, so are given out randomly to those who apply.

You can also apply for tickets for other shows including Pointless, Have I Got News for You and The Chase.