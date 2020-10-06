There's bad news for those holding out hope of Doctor Foster Season 3 in 2020.

A third series of the BBC One drama isn't happening any time soon, if ever.

The drama series - starring Suranne Jones, Bertie Carvel and Jodie Comer - last aired in 2017.

While there's been talk of a potential third season, writer Mike Bartlett has now said the show is "definitely done".

"We’re definitely done and we’re all doing — ­certainly they are doing — amazing things. Each of the two series feel like two ­different novels to me, so it’s not like there’s anything incomplete," he said.

Speaking to The Sun, he added: “It would only come back if we had the right story to tell in the right way — and I don’t have a burning desire to find that story.”

The series follows Doctor Gemma Foster. A trusted GP in the heart of her village, the first series saw Doctor Foster’s life explode. When she suspected her husband had been having an affair, Doctor Foster was determined to find out the truth.

Suranne Jones, who played the title character, previously ruled out a return to the series.

In an interview with the Radio Times, she said her time as Gemma was "done".

Suranne explained: "I haven’t said that before in interviews, as I tend to say: who knows? I loved it, I love [writer] Mike Bartlett, I love [the producers] Drama Republic.

"Series one was amazing, series two, equally, peaked at nearly ten million viewers and pushed in crazy directions. But I think Gemma’s done."

For now you can catch up on series 1 and 2 of Doctor Foster online with the BBC iPlayer.

A series 1-2 DVD and Blu-Ray box set is also available to buy.