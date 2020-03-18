The Undateables is back on Channel 4 tonight with its latest new episode.

The award winning and critically acclaimed show follows people living with a disability and those with a variety of conditions through the highs and lows of finding love.

Each series also includes catch ups to see how previous daters’ love lives have progressed.

In a world where first impressions are everything, finding love can be tricky. And when you have a disability, sometimes it seems impossible.

This episode follows three new singletons on their search for love.

Royalist Sam, who's 19, is Her Majesty's biggest fan and he treasures the letter he received from The Queen in response to his fan mail to Buckingham Palace. Sam, who is autistic, lives at home with his mum, dad and three younger brothers.

He loves weddings so much, despite never having had a date, that he's planned his own nuptials to the smallest details, including the outfits and wedding ring. When he's not admiring the Queen or researching weddings, Sam spends his time volunteering at a home for the elderly.

Jodie, who's 22, believes in living life to the full and dreams of travelling the world. She's a creative genius and makes her own jewellery, designs and makes her own clothes and has played in a blues band. Jodie has a form of dwarfism and despite only being in her early twenties, wear and tear on her joints means that she slowly needs her wheelchair more and more.

She feels that now is the time for her to meet someone, while she is wheelchair-free, to explore the world with.

Hannah was living her dream life as a party-loving ski instructor in Canada when she fell ill. A severe and random seizure left her needing to learn how to walk and talk again and she has since been diagnosed with functional neurological disorder.

Four years later, her recovery is progressing well, and with her 30th birthday around the corner, she's looking for a special someone to share her life with. She plays ice hockey for Team GB and she is an avid seated skier and seated water skier. The search is on to find her romantic action man.

The Undateables airs tonight - Tuesday, March 18 - at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can watch new episodes online and catch up with past series for free via the All4 Hub.